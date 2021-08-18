A New Approach to Kentucky Teacher Rank Change Seeks to Increase Teacher Growth and Retention in Kentucky

KEDC and BloomBoard tout the success of their new micro-credential based program, allowing teachers to “show what they know” in their own classrooms. ASHLAND, Ky. (August 17, 2021) –The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation ( KEDC), in partnership with BloomBoard, is accelerating career advancement for Kentucky teachers to support their growth and retention. New survey data from the nonprofit RAND Corporation suggests that one out of four teachers nationwide is considering quitting due to increased pandemic-related demands. Meanwhile, Kentucky teacher enrollment in the continuing education program, “ Foundations in Teaching and Learning,” has tripled in 2021. More than 250 teachers are enrolled to earn Rank I or Rank II through job-embedded micro-credentials.