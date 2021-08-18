Cancel
Old Navy is ending plus-size clothing sections for women

Cover picture for the articleOld Navy will end its practice of separate plus-size sections for women’s clothing in stores and online and begin offering all of its women’s apparel in sizes 0 to 30. The move comes as online fashion brands such as Eloquii, Dia & Co., Elvi and Torrid gain success targeting younger shoppers looking for a more inclusive range of clothing sizes than retailers have offered in the past. Traditional retailers such as Target, Nike and Nordstrom have also broadened their size options. Part of that is because Lane Bryant, a specialty retailer for plus-size styles, has closed more than 200 stores in recent years, opening up a void in the market.

Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

Old Navy Is Getting Rid of This Permanently Starting Tomorrow

While Gap Inc. has been shuttering its namesake stores and Banana Republics, two of its brands have been thriving: Athleta and Old Navy. But that doesn't mean the latter has not been without its fair share of issues. Old Navy has been at the center of quite a few controversies in recent years, causing the company to get rid of certain items. In 2015, after facing major backlash from customers, the retailer discontinued children's shirts that seemingly disparaged art careers. Then, in 2018, Old Navy replaced a t-shirt design that featured a non-inclusive map of Chicago neighborhoods. But now, the brand is getting rid of one entire section of clothing altogether amid criticism. Read on to find out about Old Navy's latest change.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Andrew Alvarez

Black-owned plus-size clothing shops in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - In the past, the plus-size model has always been hard to find. Different from now, you can find quite a lot of places for plus-size clothing. Atlanta is one of those places, it offers several black-owned plus-size clothing shops for people around the region.
Shoppingromper.com

ATTN: Toys "R" Us Is Making A Comeback In Stores & Online

When Toys “R” Us was liquidated in 2018, generations of kids, including a lot of grown-up ones, felt melancholy nostalgia for the store that had been a part of their childhood. Trips there felt special, and just looking at the logo is likely to make one burst into song. (“I don’t wanna grow up/I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid!) But good news, Toys “R” Us Kids! After shuttering its two remaining U.S. stores earlier this year, Toys “R” Us is coming back, thanks to a new partnership with Macy’s.
ApparelRetail Wire

Has Old Navy charted a course for all retail to follow on plus-sizes?

Size and price equality: Old Navy said it has become the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles with consistent pricing across the range. While Old Navy has been carrying plus sizes since 2004, sizes only ranged from zero to 18, or extra small to XXL in outlet sizing, according to WWD. Online, only about 30 percent of women’s apparel assortments were similarly available in plus-sizes.
RetailFortune

Old Navy’s plus-size strategy could provide a roadmap for other retailers

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Malala Yousafzai reflects on Afghanistan and the Taliban, golf gets closer to equal pay, and Old Navy presents a roadmap for how retailers can serve plus-size shoppers. Have a great Thursday. - The plus-size opportunity. For years now, consumers have been trying to convince clothing companies...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Old Navy rolling out size-inclusive shopping experience — in stores and online

Old Navy has launched a major initiative in body inclusivity that includes a major change in its stores. As part of an initiative called “Bodequality” that will launch on Aug. 20, the Gap-owned apparel retailer will offer every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference. Old Navy said it will be the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity.
Apparel104.1 WIKY

Old Navy First Retailer Guaranteeing True Size Inclusivity

Old Navy is bringing size inclusivity to their stores. Today the company launched what they are calling “BODEQUALITY,” in which they will become “the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles.” And better yet, all sizes will cost the same exact price. “We saw...
Apparelmoneysavingmom.com

Old Navy: Pants for the Family as low as $10 today!

Need new pants? Old Navy is having a sale on pants for the family today!. Today only, Old Navy has Pants for the Family as low as $10! There are lots of colors to choose from. Get Boy’s and Girl’s Uniform Pants for just $10!. Choose free in-store pickup to...
ApparelFast Company

Old Navy is overhauling how it designs clothes. Here’s why

For decades, fashion brands have been focused on thin consumers. That’s started to slowly shift over the past few years, thanks to designers like Christian Siriano and models like Ashley Graham. But still, the needs of the plus-size consumer are from mainstream, and the shopping experience is often marginalized. Old...
ApparelHelloGiggles

Old Navy's New Initiative Makes Plus-Size Shopping So Inclusive

As a plus size shopper, one of the most frustrating and disheartening experiences happens when you walk into a store and have to look for clothing in a plus-size section separate from straight-sizes. Unfortunately, despite that the average U.S. woman is a size 16-18, plus size people have been conditioned to expect the bare minimum when it comes to retail. Shopping in a separate section from straight-size people isn't ideal, but for people who wear sizes over 16, there may not be any clothing options at all. Luckily, some brands are looking to solve both problems. Old Navy, for one, is making a sweeping series of changes that prioritize size-inclusivity and the plus-size shopping experience with its new BODEQUALITY initiative.
New York City, NYmarketingdive.com

Old Navy shifts to inclusive sizing in all stores and online

Old Navy on Wednesday announced "Bodequality," an effort that starting Aug. 20 will offer all women's styles in sizes 0 to 30 and XS to 4X. The inclusive sizing will be priced equally. In stores, sizes 0 to 28 will be merchandised together, and mannequins will be featured in sizes four, 12 and 18, according to a company press release.
ApparelSun-Journal

Old Navy tries to normalize plus-size apparel in growth push

At the end of 2018, Old Navy’s top executive, Sonia Syngal, told her merchandising team to rethink the brand’s plus-size department. Almost nothing was off limits. “I want you to figure out plus,” Alison Partridge Stickney, the retailer’s head of women’s merchandising, said in recounting her conversation with Syngal. “It made sense. The market data tells you there’s this opportunity. Obviously, we were missing something.”
Apparelmarthastewart.com

The Best Hangers for Every Clothing Type

From sweaters and blouses to t-shirts and jeans, find out which hangers you should use for all of your wardrobe essentials. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. How you...

