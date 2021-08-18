Cancel
Lower Southampton Township, PA

Lower Southampton Library announces events

The Township Library of Lower Southampton, 1983 Bridgetown Pike in Feasterville, announced the following events:. Ted Circle: Watch the Ted Talk “Are We in Control of Our Own Decisions?” on Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Behavioral economist Dan Ariely, author of Predictably Irrational, uses classic visual illusions and his own counterintuitive (and sometimes shocking) research findings to show how we’re not as rational as we think when we make decisions.

