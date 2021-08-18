Cancel
Of Corn Dogs and Kimchi

By Alex Springer
 7 days ago

While I was checking out Red Maple a few weeks ago, I couldn't help but notice that the block of 4700 South just off of 3200 West was hiding a pocket of amazing Asian restaurants—once you wade through a vast number of credit unions, that is. In addition to Red Maple, you'll find another location of the Vietnamese favorite Oh Mai—one of my Utah hall-of-famers—along with Yummy's Korean BBQ (2946 W. 4700 South, 801-769-6614, yummysutah.com), the proverbial new kid on the block. This Yummy's is the second iteration of a popular Korean barbecue joint in Orem (360 S. State Street), and there are plans for locations in St. George and Eagle Mountain, as well.

