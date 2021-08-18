Cancel
Goleta, CA

Collision on Cathedral Oaks Leaves Goleta Motorcyclist Dead

By Jun Starkey
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal collision on Cathedral Oaks Road between Los Carneros and Glen Annie Road Tuesday left one motorcyclist dead, with the cause of the crash still under investigation. The accident forced Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies to close the road overnight to investigate the collision, which was reported at 8:36 p.m. as a traffic collision involving a “sedan and a motorcycle,” according to a statement from Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

