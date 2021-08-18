Collision on Cathedral Oaks Leaves Goleta Motorcyclist Dead
A fatal collision on Cathedral Oaks Road between Los Carneros and Glen Annie Road Tuesday left one motorcyclist dead, with the cause of the crash still under investigation. The accident forced Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies to close the road overnight to investigate the collision, which was reported at 8:36 p.m. as a traffic collision involving a “sedan and a motorcycle,” according to a statement from Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.www.independent.com
Comments / 0