Dallas County, TX

Homicide at 1200 Diceman Avenue

dpdbeat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 18, 2021, at approximately 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an unknown black male, lying inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Since the victim did not have an identification card on their person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify the victim.

