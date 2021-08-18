Joe Morley's Closes

I grew up eating Joe Morley's unique brand of Texas barbecue, so it's a bummer to hear that this Midvale staple (100 W. Center Street) will be closing its doors. Joe Morley's has been in business for around 37 years, and became one of the Wasatch Front's best-kept secrets in that time. All manner of Texas barbecue favorites could be found at Joe Morley's, and I wouldn't be surprised if their brisket, smoked chicken, ribs and baked beans represented the first time I tried this brand of American cuisine. Though the news of this restaurant's closure didn't rule out reopening sometime in the future, we'll have to go elsewhere for our Texas barbecue needs.