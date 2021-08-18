Two vehicle accident in Henry County sends two to hospital
On Tuesday afternoon, a two vehicle accident in Napoleon Township sent two women to the hospital. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, at the U.S. 24 West ramp, a 2019 Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer and driven by Tyler Adkins, 28, 7640 Ohio 15, Lot 36, Defiance, was driving eastbound when he attempted a left turn onto U.S. 24.
