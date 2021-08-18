Why LeVar Burton’s Ratings Were Likely The Lowest Among Guest Jeopardy Hosts So Far

After beloved, long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020, fans started to think about who they would like to see replace him. One of the first names that came up, and the one that seemed to garner the most traction early on, was Star Trek: The Next Generation vet and Reading Rainbow mastermind LeVar Burton. Well, along with several other well-known folks, Burton had a guest hosting stint while the show searched for a permanent replacement, but despite audience desire to see him in the job, the ratings didn't reflect his popularity. Now, we might know why LeVar Burton's Jeopardy! hosting gig was the least watched of all the guest hosts.