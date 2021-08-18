Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

What the Bruins are envisioning for defenseman John Moore in 2021-22

By Ty Anderson
985thesportshub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt goes without saying that the John Moore signing has not worked out for the Boston Bruins. Or for Moore, for that matter. Inked to a five-year, $13.75 million million in 2018, Moore has still yet to lock down a full-time role on the B’s blue line and has suited up for just 90 regular season contests over his three seasons to date, including a Bruins career-low five games this past season. Now, bad luck has definitely played a factor in that — Moore’s 2021 season was ended with hip surgery and his 2019-20 had a late start due to his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery — but those numbers speak of a defenseman who’s been available or at the very best deemed one of the Bruins’ best six available on the backend less than 50 percent of the time.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Forbort
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
John
Person
Kevan Miller
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Torey Krug
Person
Don Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Of All Trades#Expected Goals#The Boston Bruins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

New Controversy Surrounding Tuukka Rask.

As the offseason rumbles on, public enemy #1 is once again Tuukka Rask. The unsigned Boston Bruins' goalie recently had surgery and is likely out until December-January. Many believe that Rask will be back with the Bruins around then however the B's signed Linus Ullmark to a 4 year contract just in case and he's looking like the Bruins goalie of the future.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
HockeyAceShowbiz

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

The late athlete previously played hockey for the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. AceShowbiz - The NHL community has lost one of its former players. Jimmy Hayes, who last played hockey during the 2018-2019 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, died suddenly at the age of 31 just months after he welcomed his second child.
NHLSportsnet.ca

'Gone way too soon': Hockey world honours Jimmy Hayes following tragic death

The sudden and tragic passing of former NHL player Jimmy Hayes at the age of 31 on Monday comes as an understandable shock for many. A former member of the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils across seven NHL seasons, producing 109 points in 334 games, Hayes clearly impacted many people.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Make Coaching Changes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced some changes in the organization on Friday. A couple of former Bruins have been named to some positions within the organization. Chris Kelly has been named assistant coach for the Boston Bruins while Adam McQuaid will take over Kelly's spot as...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins Thoughts

Tim Graham of The Athletic (mailbox): That answer is undoubtedly no as Buffalo has no intentions of selling the Buffalo Sabres. No matter how bad and dysfunctional they are, the Pegulas have been committed to keeping the Sabres in Buffalo. Now, if they can find management that can actually manage...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
NHLPosted by
CBS Boston

Former Bruins Player, Boston Native Jimmy Hayes Dead At 31

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Bruins player and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes has died. Hayes was just 31 years old. No cause of death has been reported, but the Boston Globe is reporting that Hayes was pronounced dead at his Milton home on Monday morning. The death is not considered suspicious, per the Globe. Hayes leaves behind a wife and two young boys, who are two years old and three months old. Hayes grew up in Dorchester and played at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham before a three-year collegiate career at Boston College. He won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles as...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Krejci Not Planning to Return to Boston Bruins This Season

While some Boston Bruins fans have harbored long shot hopes that David Krejci would somehow return at some point this season and the Bruins have consistently said that they’ve left the door open, it sure sounds like Krejci is intent on playing the upcoming full season in the Czech Republic.
NHLhockeyjournal.com

Bruins Brunch: Nick Foligno is a good fit, analyzing Brett Harrison

There hasn’t been a great deal of breaking news related to the Boston Bruins of late, but there is no shortage of topics to discuss. The B’s have been hinting at an eventual return to the team for goaltender Tuukka Rask, and given his recent hip surgery, that’s a months-long timeline if it comes to fruition. By the time he will be available, the club and GM Don Sweeney will have a much better idea of how needed his services will be, and what needs to happen to fit a future contract extension under the salary cap.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Will the Boston Bruins make anymore moves before the season starts?

As the Boston Bruins go into the season with some question marks on their NHL roster that they’ll either address internally or do it at the NHL trade deadline. Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports there’s no question that there are some unanswered questions headed into the season. Is Derek Forbort capable of being a shutdown top pair defenseman with Charlie McAvoy?
HockeyNBC Philadelphia

What Is the Flyers' Projected 2021-22 NHL Season Point Total?

What is the Flyers’ projected 2021-22 NHL season point total? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Colorado Avalanche got back to the top of the NHL regular season last year, winning the President’s Trophy for the second time in eight years. But can the team repeat again?. PointsBet, which...
NHLNBC Sports

Cassidy hints at possibility of David Krejci returning to Bruins

The Boston Bruins didn't sign a top-tier center in free agency to fill David Krejci's void. Perhaps that's because they're not ruling out Krejci's return. The 35-year-old forward recently announced he's leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czech Republic. During a recent interview with TSN 1200 in Ottawa, B's head coach Bruce Cassidy shared Krejci's explanation for his decision.
NHLSports Illustrated

The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

In one month, the Boston Bruins and the rest of the NHL will be back on the ice getting ready for the 2021-22 regular season. This summer, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made some additions and had some subtractions to the roster for the upcoming season and he kept his team as a contender for the Stanley Cup.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins, NHL Mourn Hayes, Gilbert; Krejci Not Returning

The NHL, the Boston Bruins, Boston College, and the Boston hockey community are mourning the sudden loss of former Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes. The Dorchester, MA native passed away at the age of 31 on Monday. The New York Rangers and the NHL are also mourning the death of hall...
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins release statements on passing of Jimmy Hayes

The hockey world suffered a tragic loss Monday with the passing of former NHLer and Dorchester, Mass. native Jimmy Hayes at just 31 years old. Connected to Boston beyond his Dorchester ties, Hayes lived out the dream of every local kid with his college hockey at Boston College, and an NHL career that included a 133-game stop with his hometown Bruins.
NHLBoston Globe

Hockey world reacts to death of former Bruin and Dorchester native Jimmy Hayes

Jimmy Hayes, a former right winger for the Bruins, died unexpectedly Monday morning. Hayes, a 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound Dorchester native, played 334 games in the NHL for four teams, including the Bruins from 2015-17. He also played at Boston College, helping the Eagles win the national championship in 2010. After news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy