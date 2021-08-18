What the Bruins are envisioning for defenseman John Moore in 2021-22

It goes without saying that the John Moore signing has not worked out for the Boston Bruins. Or for Moore, for that matter. Inked to a five-year, $13.75 million million in 2018, Moore has still yet to lock down a full-time role on the B’s blue line and has suited up for just 90 regular season contests over his three seasons to date, including a Bruins career-low five games this past season. Now, bad luck has definitely played a factor in that — Moore’s 2021 season was ended with hip surgery and his 2019-20 had a late start due to his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery — but those numbers speak of a defenseman who’s been available or at the very best deemed one of the Bruins’ best six available on the backend less than 50 percent of the time.