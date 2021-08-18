Norlite And Cohoes Elected Leaders Trade Letters Over Plant's Environmental Record

The mayor of Cohoes, New York is taking issue with a recent letter to the editor by the head of Norlite, which runs an aggregate mill plant and kiln in the Albany County city. The letter published in the Times Union aimed to counter activists’ complaints about environmental concerns stemming from the site. The company says shuttering the facility would put 70 people out of work. The letter continues by saying Norlite has completed a voluntary $30 million investment in its environmental technology to eliminate wastewater discharges and reduce emissions. Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler and state Assemblyman John McDonald, a former Cohoes mayor and fellow Democrat, responded with their own letter to the company, rebutting Norlite’s claims. WAMC’s Jim Levulis spoke with Mayor Keeler Tuesday afternoon.