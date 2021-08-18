Cancel
Japan Extends State of Emergency to September 12, Add 7 More Prefectures

By Aug 18, 12:00
Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Shizuoka added to state of emergency. The Japanese government decided on Wednesday to extend the state of emergency declared in six prefectures in Japan (Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, and Okinawa) from August 31 to September 12 in response to the Delta variant of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The government will also add the following seven prefectures to the state of emergency on Friday: Kyoto, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, and Shizuoka. Those prefectures along with six others were already under more focused anti-virus measures in a quasi-state of emergency until August 31. The number of prefectures under intensive quasi-state of emergency measures will increase from six to 16 on Friday.

