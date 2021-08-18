Cool and breezy in Idaho Wednesday, temperatures we haven't seen since early June

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Look for better air quality on Wednesday along with cool temperatures. Areas of patchy smoke are still expected with overall improvement from the unhealthy air earlier in the week. Temperatures are expected to remain cooler-than-normal throughout the rest of the week with the coolest day being today. Highs will only reach the 70's this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. The mountain valleys will only be in the 60's.