Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Flat Life

By John Rasmuson
cityweekly.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"When I use a word ... itmeansjust what Ichoose it to mean—neither more nor less." In Alice in Wonderland and other literature, "flat" denotes a character who is less than three-dimensional. He laughs or cries, but never both. The flat villain is merely villainous. She doesn't have a Facebook page, practice Tai Chi or listen to yacht rock on Pandora. She is a stereotypical character whose purpose it is to keep the gears of the plot turning with her villainy.

www.cityweekly.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pythagoras
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bernard Devoto
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Bread And Circuses#Mormons#Spanish#Bonneville Salt Flats#Fox News#Marlboros#City Weekly#The Salt Lake Tribune#Americans#Powerpoint#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Situation Normal—All F----d Up

Merriam-Webster: Snafu—situation marked by errors or confusion. That's the polite way to define the old Army slang that encapsulates the challenges of waging war. Or in the case of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, waging peace. Right. So, OK, how did Biden screw up our exit so thoroughly? Consider this: Trump made a deal with the Taliban—but strangely not the Afghan government—to pull out all troops by May 1, 2021. Mission Impossible.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

COVID-19 cases continue to rise coast to coast as the summer surge fueled by the Delta variant carries on. The daily national average has risen since early July to hit 133,526 reported cases as of August 16, according to data from The Washington Post. The national spike has forced some local health officials to bring back health precautions such as mask mandates or enact vaccine requirements for public spaces such as restaurants or gyms. Meanwhile, other areas continue to see infections rise at a record-breaking pace, leaving some states short on hospital beds during the worst surges seen during the pandemic.
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Patagonia mocks Tucker Carlson after he calls them one of the fakest companies in America

During his Monday night broadcast, Tucker Carlson delivered a harsh, lengthy diatribe against an unusual target: Patagonia.“Is there a corporation in America faker than Patagonia?” the Fox News host seethed. “It’s a marketing company that poses as a mountaineering expedition in order to sell shoddily-made plastic clothing to non-profit executives who rarely go outside.”Why was Carlson so furious at the puffer vest manufacturer? Days earlier, the company had announced it was boycotting a ski resort, Jackson Hole in Wyoming, that hosted a Republican fundraiser featuring Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, and other pro-Trump politicians.“We join with the local community...
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Born to Be Wild

Utah is home to one of the most famous herds of wild horses in America, the Onaqui. Named for the Onaqui Mountains, more than 500 horses roam free in rangeland just outside Tooele, roughly 60 miles from Salt Lake City. Tourists, photographers, horse lovers and filmmakers come from all over the world to see one of the enduring symbols of the American West in all their majesty, beauty and towering strength.
Religioncityweekly.net

Mormon Money

In March, the Deseret News—along with the Daily Beast, the Washington Post and a number of national news outlets—ran a story about James Huntsman suing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Since then, The Salt Lake Tribune has run no less than seven articles, maybe because readers love stories about money, wealthy people and the church that runs the state of Utah. You may not even remember that James—at age 16 in 1987—was kidnapped in a scary ordeal that made the Hunstmans think about their wealth. Yes, apparently they hadn't before that. Now one of their own is in charge of the Tribune and every time there's any story that has "Huntsman" in it, they run a boilerplate disclaimer about family ties. Last week, however, they decided the tithing story was front-page news because a "whistleblower" talked and now everyone's worried about how the City Creek mall was funded. But are they? The Trib's faith reporter, Peggy Fletcher Stack, is asking "Mormon peeps" what they think about it all. There were 820 comments on her Facebook post. Maybe it's a sexy story for those Mormon peeps, but it still has to play out. And the front page was an odd choice, as it competed with drought, Afghanistan and the end of the world.
Astronomyupr.org

Utah Skies: Colors Of Astronomy

My wife will often say that astronomy is a deceiving hobby. When you look at something through a telescope lens you never see the same object as it appears in pictures you will see in magazines or web articles. Even the great Orion Nebula with its beautiful array of red to purple looking dust clouds looks grey and fuzzy in most telescopes. And when you look at Hubble Telescope images, they are never shown in the objects true color. So why such a difference?
Salt Lake County, UTcityweekly.net

Our Salt Lake

I heard some info about our future regarding the Great Salt Lake. Frankly, it put chills up my spine and made me wonder if I should be thinking of an exit plan before it's too late to get the hell out of Dodge, because our lake is dying fast and the outcome is going to be horrific!
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Enter The Interlude

A party is not just a party, as much as it may feel like it when you're at one, drink in hand, music bumping around you. Clermont Dossous—better known as DJ Joune—knows that. A local DJ known best right now as the official DJ for the Utah Jazz, DJ Joune...

Comments / 0

Community Policy