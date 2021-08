Helper, Utah has changed its image—from an old mining town headed for bust, to a booming arts center. An influx of out-of-towners with vision and support from local figures like Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman are breathing new life into the old town, and one of the many hip new additions to Helper's new sheen is the Hardscrabble Music Festival, which will bring musicians from near and far, by plane, car and ... train.