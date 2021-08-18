All Juiced Up

Epic - Feel The Beat Of The Tangerine: There's a personal story associated with this beer. Some 20+ years ago, when my daughter was a kiddo, we were driving in the car and she was singing along to ABBA's "Dancing Queen." Not having a complete understanding of the lyrics in the chorus, she sang from the top of her lungs, "feel the beat of the tangerine" instead of "tambourine." You can imagine how much that made us laugh, hence that story gets rehashed every time that song comes on. Fast-forward 20 plus years and (full disclosure) my kid now works at Epic Brewing, her mom pitched the name for their next IPA, and ... now you all know.