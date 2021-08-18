Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

All Juiced Up

By Mike Riedel
cityweekly.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic - Feel The Beat Of The Tangerine: There's a personal story associated with this beer. Some 20+ years ago, when my daughter was a kiddo, we were driving in the car and she was singing along to ABBA's "Dancing Queen." Not having a complete understanding of the lyrics in the chorus, she sang from the top of her lungs, "feel the beat of the tangerine" instead of "tambourine." You can imagine how much that made us laugh, hence that story gets rehashed every time that song comes on. Fast-forward 20 plus years and (full disclosure) my kid now works at Epic Brewing, her mom pitched the name for their next IPA, and ... now you all know.

www.cityweekly.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Ale#Tropical Fruit#American Pale Ale#Food Drink#Beverages#Abba#Epic Brewing#Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice#Grapefruits#Clementine#Roosters#Dabc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Naturally Caffeinated Juices

American juice and smoothie company Jamba has unveiled two new caffeinated summertime beverages: 'Gotcha Matcha' and 'Bold 'n Cold Brew.' With the release of these two drinks, the company will also offer customers an all-new plant-based foam topping made to mimic the texture and taste of whip cream. The 'Gotcha...
Food & DrinksMindBodyGreen

A 3-Ingredient Citrus & Green Juice Cocktail Recipe

Many at-home cocktail recipes are complicated—especially when they call for multiple liqueurs, simple syrups, and fancy garnishes. Resorting to a premade, sugar-filled concoction may seem easier in the moment but could lead to an upset stomach the next day. To avoid both scenarios, mbg created a simple three-ingredient cocktail, which may actually support digestive health.
Food & Drinksslhduluth.com

Jungle Juice Smoothies

Smoothies are a yummy way to incorporate more leafy greens into your diet. Better yet, they are kid-friendly and great for hot summer days! Get the greens you and your family need with this week’s recipe: Jungle Juice Smoothies. But first, here are some reasons why they’re so important. Leafy...
LifestyleOne Green Planet

10 Hydrating and Healthy Homemade Juices

It will come as no surprise to anyone to hear that water is essential and that staying hydrated is of utmost importance. Our bodies are made up of about 60% water, and we need to make sure that stays topped up. Everything from healthy hair to a healthy heart relies on us getting enough water.
Restaurantscityweekly.net

Rethinking the Burrito

I will be the first one to tell you that anything can fit into a burrito and be delicious. Throughout my dining experiences, I've seen burrito innovators hard at work pushing the envelope—er, tortilla—to create items that defy expectations. Take SanFran Burrito N Fryz (3390 S. State Street, Ste. 35, 801-419-0227, sfburritout.com) for instance. This is a menu that gleefully cherry picks items from the realms of Korean, Japanese, Mexican and American cuisines, and I've been curious to see how this restaurant keeps its balance since they opened back in March. After visiting this cozy little spot inside the Chinatown Supermarket, all I can really say is that burritos continue to be the great culinary equalizer.
Drinkscityweekly.net

Reputation Eruption

Epic - Munich Mayhem: I think this may be the first of the Oktoberfest-style beers from our market to hit shelves this season. It seems like the autumn beers hit earlier and earlier every year, but they don't; the damn weather just makes it seem so. This lager pours a...
RecipesABC 4

Wisconsin Cheddar: Cheese Fondue

Fondue for two, please! Daniel Trotter from The Melting Pot stopped by our studio today to introduce us to one of their famous cheese fondue recipes: Wisconsin Cheddar. Drooling yet? Us, too. We’re planning our visit in asap!. Ingredients. -2 oz (vol) Cheese Base, Sam Adams BeerBlend – Large Batch.
Weight LossPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Is A Detox Juice Cleanse For You?

Juice cleanses have been all over the headlines, but what are they, and should you try one? If so why? Also called a juice fast, a juice cleanse is a detox diet that involves consuming just vegetable and fruit juice for a short period of time, usually one to three days long. A lot of people who advocate for juice cleanses believe that drinking juice floods the body with healing nourishment while also flushing toxins and waste. However, others argue that they could actually have negative effects.
Home & GardenRutland Herald

Bites: How to use up all of these veggies

We’ve reached peak summer and I can’t keep up. I love my vegetable garden and the small sense of self-sufficiency it provides. Yet there are moments, like right now, when I ask myself what I was thinking. In the spring, anxious to see things green and growing, I’m always the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
LaShaun Williams

Three Atlanta juice bars to refresh your day

ATLANTA, GA – When the day is scorching hot, there’s nothing better to have than a cold glass of water or a refreshing beverage. You might find yourself craving for something that’s both refreshing and energizing. In that case, getting yourself a cold glass of juice might be the right choice for you.
Chesterfield, MOPosted by
Tom Foden

Top 3 juice bars & smoothies near Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Getting a cold of water or ice or other beverages is truly needed when the day is hot. Besides it swipes away your thirst, it also refreshes and energizes your body. So, getting juices & smoothies can be your right choice. Let’s check these three recommended juice bars & smoothies around Chesterfield to swipe away your thirst.
Food & DrinksETOnline.com

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Here -- Plus a New Pumpkin Spice Grocery Line

Starbucks has a pretty well-established selection of seasonal drinks and bakery items. But this fall, the coffee retailer is looking to expand their portfolio of pumpkin-centric coffee goodies. Starbucks has introduced their own pumpkin spice grocery line, in addition to the return of the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is now available in Starbucks stores!
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Calboy “Jungle Juice”

Calboy’s got the juice in the celebratory music video to his new single, “Jungle Juice”. In his self-directed video, the Chicago rapper vents on his new found fame at a house party with friends. Here, he’s spiking the punch with liquor, popping a bevy of Belaire bubbly, and hosts a fun game of beer pong with the ladies. Nice shot.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: hot bean juice

Like many of you, I am a daily coffee drinker. I wasn’t one until after college, sometime in my mid-20’s, but now it’s everyday. A cup or two in the morning and often a cup sometime in the afternoon, although some days I’ll have tea. Coffee works particularly well for...
Lafayette, LAKLFY.com

Bianca Plant discusses complex carbs and fruit juice

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There’s a new ‘Whole grain white bread’ that does have nutritional value. Be sure that the first ingredient says whole wheat or whole grain. While 100% juice is healthy, it is processed with sugar, lacks nutrients and doesn’t have the fiber that whole fruit has. Total...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Dayna Stephens: Pluto Juice

The EWI (Electronic Wind Instrument) was popularized in the 1980s by the late sax great Michael Brecker, and allegedly is a difficult instrument to learn because the buttons are touch sensitive and its sound bank possesses the characteristics of multiple woodwind instruments. Moreover, the EWI contains a controller and a sound module and is not simply an electronic sax device. But highly regarded saxophonist Dayna Stephens seems to have surmounted any hurdles and conveys a rather all-inclusive scope on this jazz fusion tinted production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy