Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 6 rumors: Release date, in-house chip, camera specs and more

By Karisa Langlo, Alexandra Garrett, Mike Sorrentino
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may have been unveiled earlier this month, but the rumors haven't all been verified or debunked, and buzz about the new Pixel is only getting stronger. The latest tidbit about the upcoming smartphone came from Google itself. During the tech giant's reveal of the Pixel 5A, Google said it expects this to be the last time the Pixel will include a phone's charger in the box.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Camera#Pixel 4a#Alphabet#Tensor#Cnet#Iphone#Verge#Engadget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

How Much Will the ‘iPhone 13’ Cost?

At this point, it’s fair to say that we know almost everything about this year’s upcoming iPhone lineup, from the specs to the overall design, but one piece of info that the rumour mill has been particularly quiet about this year is how much the new iPhone models are going to cost.
NFLtechnewstoday.com

How to Know if Your Phone Is Hacked

Your phone is your digital identity. In today’s world, if a hacker gets access to your phone then they have full control over you. Your family, friends, photos, bank details. Everything. A remote hacker can trace your physical location using your phone and snoop in all of your conversations. You...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but the iPhone 13 may only be a few months away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, performance, display, camera, and more. At this point, we’re expecting four models, like on the...
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Internetkomando.com

How to erase everything Google knows about you

Ever notice how Google always seems to know exactly what you’re looking for? It’s no coincidence. Google knows what you’re interested in, what you search for, where you go and much, much more about who you are. How? Because of all the data you share. With every search, click, message...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

How to delete Google Search history

It's useful to know how to delete Google Search history, as well as details of your activities in its many other apps and services. You can delete your history in dozens of different Google tools, including YouTube, Chrome, Google Drive, and Google Maps. But let's assume you want to focus...
Cell Phoneslaptopschamp.com

How to Track Phone Location – Find easy any mobile device

Misplacing your phone is perhaps the most unfortunate thing that can happen to an individual. You can follow lost Android phone by:. Using the find my device highlight from Google. You need a Google account endorsed on your cell phone and location tracking empowered to follow your device when lost.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple’s Olympic-size mistake, but you'll still buy it

Let's do a short rewind before jumping into the iPhone 13 Pro Max chit-chat. It's late November 2020; you've received your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you set it up and start using it. You see, it's a big phone! But it's OK - that's what you wanted anyway. A week or two later, you start realizing that there's something else that makes it feel… different.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The best phones under $300 - updated July 2021

Cheap phones have been getting better lately, decreasing the need to spend a thousand or more dollars on a decent smartphone. To have a cheap phone no longer comes with big trade-offs. That's because phone brands have been competing in the entry-level segment as hard as they do with flagships, and everyone wants to make the phone with the best value ever.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Should you buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 in 2021?

Looking at Samsung's current lineup of phones, it's hard to ignore the company's 2020 flagship in the Samsung Galaxy S20. However, even with the Galaxy S21 being available for more than six months at this point, the Galaxy S20 has a few features that you won't find on the 2021 version.

Comments / 0

Community Policy