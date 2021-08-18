Cancel
TV & Videos

The Crown season 5 gives first look at Princess Diana and Prince Charles

By Mark Serrels
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix on Tuesday showed off its first promotional shots of the actors playing Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown. Once again, they've made Prince Charles way too handsome. Which is unavoidable when you consider that Dominic West (who most famously starred in The Wire) is playing him.

Comments / 0

Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Kitty Spencer Shares Stunning Wedding Photos — See How Her Gown Compares to Her Aunt Princess Diana's!

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding weekend featured a runway's worth of sumptuous styles — and on Monday she shared glimpses of her extravagant celebration. The bride's intricate Dolce & Gabbana gown takes center stage in several of Spencer's new Instagram posts. The handmade stunner features voluminous details, particularly in the shoulders, similar to those of the iconic gown worn by Lady Kitty's aunt Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981. (Diana's Elizabeth and David Emanuel gown, on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry, is currently the centerpiece of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at her former home of Kensington Palace in London.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Prince Harry's Popularity Just Hit an All-Time Low. Here's Why, Sources Say.

Once one of the most popular members of the Royal Family (second only to Queen Elizabeth), Prince Harry is now seeing his popularity hit an all-time low in the U.K. After months of revealing interviews about his family—reserving his most damning criticisms for his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William—and the recent news that he's writing a tell-all memoir to be published next year, Harry's stock has plunged precipitously, making him the subject of widespread derision and outrage in England. The latest YouGov poll from the U.K. reveals that the Duke of Sussex is only one step from the bottom of the list that ranks the popularity of 15 members of the Royal Family. He came in one slot above the disgraced Prince Andrew, who withdrew from public life in 2019 amid reports of his connections and alleged involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (The Duke of York has denied those allegations.)
Worldhngn.com

Royal Revelations: Princess Diana Hid a Message for Prince Charles on the Sole of Her Wedding Shoe, Felt Uneasy Seeing Camilla Bowles at The Event

Princess Diana and Prince Charles's lavish wedding 40 years ago seemed like the ultimate fairytale. The late Princess looked magnificent in her extravagant gown, and the spectators burst into applause as the newlyweds exchanged a kiss on Buckingham Palace's balcony. However, it appears that both had reservations about the marriage...
U.K.Hello Magazine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla comment on closure of Clarence House

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla live at Clarence House in London, and they have given royal fans an update about the fact that their residence has been closed to visitors since 2019. On Monday 2 August, their official Twitter account released this statement: "Until the day visitors can be welcomed...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...

