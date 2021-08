I know many hunters and fishermen who pride themselves on being highly educated when it comes to the lexicon of their hobby. They are well versed on every little nuance of the language of the outdoors to the point of snobbery. They laugh disdainfully at those of us who are not up to date on the most modern outdoor vocabulary. I would simply like to point out today that those people may not be as smart as they think and in order to do this I have decided to give a few examples of the real definitions of some of these terms.