JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Confirms Part 9, JoJo Lands

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the news that the Eighth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was coming to an end via JoJolion, many fans of the Joestars were left wondering if this would be the final chapter of Hirohiko Araki's popular franchise that began decades ago. Well, it seems that fans have to wait no longer as the ninth part of the franchise has been confirmed with the name of JoJo Lands, proving that Araki is far from done when it comes to the world of the Joestars and the alternate reality world that helped deliver the stories of Steelball Run and JoJolion.

