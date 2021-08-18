Top 10 Best USB-C Wall Chargers For Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Maybe it’s because we don’t have ten thousand bucks to spare but these luxury variants of already-expensive flagship devices are a strange phenomenon. But the fact that brands like Caviar are in business means that there is indeed a market for these premium designs. Days before the official announcement of the new smartphones at the Samsung Unpacked event, they unveiled their customized “Skull Collection” of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Fold3. It doesn’t confirm any details about the devices but we do see what it will look like with very expensive customization.