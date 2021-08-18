Top 10 Best USB-C Wall Chargers For Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Like with the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also without a charger in the box. You do get the USB-C to USB-C cable, but that’s pretty much it. Like Apple, Samsung is touting that this is an environmental thing, to help make boxes thinner, and save on packaging. But for some people, this really sucks. Especially after spending $1,000 on a smartphone, only to find out you still need to get a charger.www.androidheadlines.com
Comments / 0