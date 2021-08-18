Ember Recreational Vehicles Inc.’s expansion may grow Elkhart County firm to 150 employees by end of 2023
Ember Recreational Vehicles Inc. is expanding its operations in Bristol. The company, which now employs 23 people, could grow to as many as 150 employees by the end of 2023, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced Aug. 17. Ember launched earlier this year, plans to invest $4 million to construct an 87,750-square-foot building on 15 acres in Bristol Commerce Park at 1728 Commerce Drive.nwindianabusiness.com
