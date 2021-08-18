Flash Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Blair, Huntingdon by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Huntingdon FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BLAIR, WEST CENTRAL HUNTINGDON AND NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD COUNTIES At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Altoona, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Roaring Spring, New Enterprise, Martinsburg, Lakemont, Bellwood, Williamsburg, Tipton, Coaldale, Royer, Canoe Creek State Park, Entriken, Shy Beaver, Sinking Valley, Saxton, Woodbury, Defiance and Hopewell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
