Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Nassau, north central Duval and south central Camden Counties through 200 PM EDT At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yulee, or near Fernandina Beach. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include St. Marys and Yulee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH