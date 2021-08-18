Cancel
Arizona State

Advocates sue over new Arizona law that criminalizes abortion

By Howard Fischer Twitter:
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Abortion rights advocates are going to court in a bid to overturn a new law that makes it a crime to abort a fetus because of a genetic defect. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court here, says it is illegal to restrict in any way the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy. Attorney Emily Nester of the Center for Reproductive Rights said there is a long line of cases that say the government has no role in decisions made prior to a fetus being viable, that is, being able to live outside the womb.

