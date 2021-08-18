Woman Rescued Off California Coast After Consuming Antifreeze
A woman and her father have been rescued 380 miles west of Bodega Bay after she accidentally ingested antifreeze. They were traveling from the Pacific Northwest to Hawaii when the father contacted officials Monday afternoon regarding the incident. A rescue team in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded and reached the sailboat early Tuesday morning hoisting the woman into a helicopter. She was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center for treatment and was in stable condition. It’s not clear how the woman consumed the antifreeze.www.ksro.com
