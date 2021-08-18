Cancel
Rockies Mailbag: If Bill Schmidt is next permanent GM, will he bring in front office talent from elsewhere?

By Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. If Bill Schmidt does get the full-time GM job, do you think it would benefit him by bringing in outside talent to run the scouting-and-player development departments? Feels like “everything” staying in-house would be a bad look for the club. It would be nice to see some front-office talent from organizations like Tampa, Toronto and San Diego who have quality track records come in and supplement Schmidt. I think it’s a bad move to stay with Schmidt, but with the Monforts I prep myself for whatever I don’t want.

