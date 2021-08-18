Rockies Mailbag: If Bill Schmidt is next permanent GM, will he bring in front office talent from elsewhere?

Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. If Bill Schmidt does get the full-time GM job, do you think it would benefit him by bringing in outside talent to run the scouting-and-player development departments? Feels like “everything” staying in-house would be a bad look for the club. It would be nice to see some front-office talent from organizations like Tampa, Toronto and San Diego who have quality track records come in and supplement Schmidt. I think it’s a bad move to stay with Schmidt, but with the Monforts I prep myself for whatever I don’t want.