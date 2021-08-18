Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The cost of living in each state

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6c46_0bVPZCVJ00
  • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology's (MIT) developed a wage calculator to determine how much a single person needs to earn to stay above the poverty line in a given area.
  • The wage calculator factors in a number of variables, including the cost of food, health care, housing, transportation and other necessities, as well as personal care, clothing and housekeeping supplies.
  • The least expensive state, according to the calculator, is South Dakota, while the most expensive is Hawaii.

Using Massachusetts Institute Of Technology's (MIT) Wage Calculator, you can now find out if you meet the required minimum income to stay above the poverty line in your area without help from the government.

The wage calculator factors in the cost of food, health care, housing, transportation and other necessities, including personal care, clothing and housekeeping supplies. It also considers each state’s minimum wage and looks at annual changes in consumer spending patterns, CNBC reported.

The calculator can also estimate cell phone and Wi-Fi expenses, as well as civic engagement expenditures, such as owning pets, belonging to clubs and attending movies or museum excursions.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

According to the calcular, to live in the following states, you need to make between $34,000 and 50,000, before taxes:

Alabama: to live here, your annual income has to be at least $28,652, including an estimated $7,357 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Alaska: income has to be more than $31,333, including an estimated $10,851 for housing and $3,792 for food.

Arizona: income has to be more than $31,077, including an estimated $9,363 for housing and $3,792 for food.

Arkansas: income has to be more than $27,652, including an estimated $6,526 for housing and $3,171 for food.

Connecticut: income has to be more than $34,009, including an estimated $11,583 for housing and $3,792 for food.

Delaware: income has to be more than $31,868, including an estimated $9,765 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Florida: income has to be more than $30,825, including an estimated $10,756 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Georgia: income has to be more than $31,940, including an estimated $9,878 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Idaho: income has to be more than $29,007, including an estimated $7,047 for housing and $3,792 for food.

Illinois: income has to be more than $31,975, including an estimated $9,869 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Indiana:income has to be more than $27,955, including an estimated $7,072 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Iowa: income has to be more than $28,327, including an estimated $6,564for housing and $3,246 for food.

Kansas : income has to be more than $28,093, including an estimated $7,154 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Louisiana : income has to be more than $29,251, including an estimated $7,981 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Maine: income has to be more than $31,043, including an estimated $8,809 for housing and $3,690 for food.

Michigan: income has to be more than $28,354, including an estimated $7,415 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Minnesota: income has to be more than $30,997, including an estimated $8,608 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Mississippi: income has to be more than $27,936, including an estimated $6,941 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Missouri: income has to be more than $28,535, including an estimated $6,976 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Montana : income has to be more than $29,004, including an estimated $7,209 for housing and $3,792 for food.

Nabraska: income has to be more than $28,234, including an estimated $6,913 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Nevada : income has to be more than $28,442, including an estimated $8,563 for housing and $3,792 for food.

New Hempire: income has to be more than $30,089, including an estimated $10,155 for housing and $3,690 for food.

New Jersey : income has to be more than $33,696, including an estimated $12,740 for housing and $3,690 for food.

New Mexico : income has to be more than $29,057, including an estimated $7,300 for housing and $3,792 for food.

North Carolina: income has to be more than $30,617, including an estimated $8,865 for housing and $3,177 for food.

North Dakota: income has to be more than $27,211, including an estimated $7,266 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Ohio: income has to be more than $27,369, including an estimated $6,779 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Oklahoma : income has to be more than $28,133, including an estimated $7,109 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Pennsylvania : income has to be more than $27,861, including an estimated $8,443 for housing and $3,690 for food.

Rhode Island: income has to be more than $30,763, including an estimated $9,638 for housing and $3,690 for food.

South Carolina: income has to be more than $30,328, including an estimated $8,336 for housing and $3,177 for food.

South Dakota: income has to be more than $26,225, including an estimated $6,551 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Tennessee: income has to be more than $27,563, including an estimated $7,928 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Texas : income has to be more than $29,134, including an estimated $9,333for housing and $3,177 for food.

Utah: income has to be more than $30,211, including an estimated $8,495 for housing and $3,792 for food.

Vermont: income has to be more than $31,057, including an estimated $10,061 for housing and $3,690 for food.

Virginia: income has to be more than $34,552, including an estimated $12,162 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Washington: income has to be more than $33,982, including an estimated $13,739 for housing and $3,792 for food.

West Virginia: income has to be more than $27,837, including an estimated $7,062 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Wisconsin: income has to be more than $29,160, including an estimated $7,325 for housing and $3,246 for food.

Wyoming: income has to be more than $27,425, including an estimated $7,732 for housing and $3,792 for food.

You would need to make about $50,000 or greater to live in these states:

California: your income has to be more than $38,823, including an estimated $15,235 for housing and $3,792 for food.

Hawaii: income has to be more than $40,412, including an estimated $16,337 for housing and $3,792 for food.

New York: income has to be more than $38,719, including an estimated $15,084 for housing and $3,690 for food.

Maryland : income has to be more than $35,879, including an estimated $13,193 for housing and $3,177 for food.

Massachusetts: income has to be more than $36,889, including an estimated $15,894 for housing and $3,690 for food.

Oregon: income has to be more than $35,050, including an estimated $11,314 for housing and $3,792 for food.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

326K+
Followers
34K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Mit#Cnbc#Wi Fi#Nabraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

Jobless Rate In Indiana Remains At 4.1 Percent

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate in July remained at 4.1%, the same as the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state gained more than 17,000 private-sector jobs, primarily in the manufacturing and trade, transportation and utility sectors. The state’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national...
Economyeyeonhousing.org

Employment Situation in July: State-Level Analysis

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 47 states and the District of Columbia in June compared to the previous month while three states (Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Tennessee) lost jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 943,000 in July, following an upwardly revised increase of 938,000 jobs in June.
Politicshngn.com

New Stimulus Check: Here's How to Know If You Have Unclaimed Cash in Your State

Another batch of stimulus checks may never arrive, and many of the previous stimulus payments made during the pandemic are about to expire. Some states are handing out new stimulus checks, but this may not be enough for many people. So, if you need some more cash, one unexpected source for your next coronavirus stimulus check maybe your state's unclaimed cash reserves.
PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

How much money a single person needs to make to meet basic needs in every US state

Living in the United States is undeniably pricey — an expense that has unfortunately, steadily increased with time. The cost of living in the U.S. increased a whopping 5.4 percent from July 2020 to July 2021, officially marking the largest annual increase since 2008. And Americans were already concerned about that very predicament — before the 5 percent hike, and prior to the pandemic. In February 2020, just as some of the first cases of Covid likely arrived stateside, nearly half of Americans cited the rising cost of living as the largest threat to their financial security.
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Nebraska tops the country for the lowest unemployment rate

Nebraska leads the country in having the lowest unemployment rate by 0.3% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Nebraska Department of Labor also reported the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.3% for the month of July edges out June's number of 2.5%. The rate is substantially lower than a year ago when it was sitting at 4.4%.
Real EstateCity Observatory

Insurance and the Cost of Living: Homeowners Insurance

Yesterday, we explored the differences in car insurance premiums in the nation’s largest metropolitan areas. Today, we will take a look at homeowners insurance rates. Unlike car insurance, homeowners insurance is not required in states. Still, this insurance can be required by a mortgage lender, and it is an important action to protect one’s home. Premiums vary across the US, with location being one of the strongest determinants of price. Differences in weather, proximity to disaster-prone areas, crime rates, and density can vary home insurance rates across different metropolitan areas. We will explore these variations in insurance premiums and consider how it might affect the overall cost of living.
California Statecbslocal.com

Is High Cost of Living Changing The California Dream?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new CBS News poll shows the long list of concerns Californians face right now. From the economy to wildfires to homelessness, they all impact the quality of life in the state—and they impact the pursuit of the so-called “California Dream.”. Angelina Caceras is a California business...
EconomyStreetsblog Capitol Hill

How Car Insurance Impacts Cost of Living Across the U.S.

Editor’s Note: A version of this article originally appeared on City Observatory and is republished with permission. Everyone loves to compare the affordability of different cities, and most of the attention gets focused on differences in housing prices and rents. Clearly, these are a major component of living costs, and they vary substantially across the nation. But as we’ve regularly pointed out at City Observatory, transportation costs also vary widely across cities, and some places that have somewhat more costly housing also have more compact development patterns and less sprawl, and therefore enable their residents to spend less on cars and gasoline for transportation. These differences can create a significant impact on the overall cost of living across cities. We’ve computed the difference in city living costs in our Sprawl Tax report.
digg.com

The Average Start Time For Public High Schools In Each American State, Mapped

Reddit user 1ew mapped out the average high school start time in each state, and it looks like students in Louisiana have the earliest alarm set. Only a handful of states — Minnesota, Iowa, Alaska, South Carolina, District of Columbia — start their day after 8:15 am, while the majority of American high-schools, from the west to the east, begin between 7:45 and 8:05 am. It looks like students in Nevada, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Louisiana are among the earliest risers in the country, with classes starting as early as 7:30 am in Louisiana and up until 7:45 am in the others.
BusinessPosted by
KFI AM 640

Stimulus Checks Now Being Given Out By States - See If Yours Is One Of Them

The American Rescue Plan, which included a third stimulus check, was approved back in March, and with each passing month, it seems less and less likely that there will be fourth stimulus check. However, just because the federal government might not be distributing any more direct payments, doesn't mean you won't get one. That's because as part of the American Rescue Plan, states were allotted over $200 billion to use towards economic recovery from the pandemic. Some states have decided to give out some of that money in their own stimulus checks. So can you expect more financial assistance? According to Yahoo Finance, these are the states offering stimuluses, and who will be getting one:
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, there are nearly 1 million black bears in the country, and they have been spotted in 41 states.

Comments / 1

Community Policy