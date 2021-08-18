Cancel
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 18th

By Heath Bradberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of our day, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with a bit more sunshine as we get through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. As we get into the overnight hours, lows will drop back to the 70s. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph and we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers. For our Thursday, a few early morning showers could pass through, otherwise we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour. The rest of the week will be more on the dry side, and we will have a slow increase in temperatures to the mid 90s by next week Tuesday. Conditions are expected to dry out a bit more as we progress through the weekend, but with the excess amount of rain we’ve gotten the past few days, we could feel more on the steamy and muggy side as we get into next week. A nice pocket of dry air could help alleviate this issue, but it doesn’t look to be coming any time soon.

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, August the 23rd

A nice August day with clear skies and warm temperatures. Highs across the Concho Valley got to the mid 90s. A light breeze from the South at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight we cool down to the low 70s. This quiet weather pattern is in place until Thursday.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, August 23rd

Getting through the rest of our afternoon hours, we will continue to experience sunny skies. Temperatures will be peaking in the low to mid 90s for highs around the region and winds will continue to be on the breezy side around 10-15 miles per hour from the south. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with the exception of slightly warmer temperatures reaching mostly the mid 90s across the region. Moisture content will continue to be lower for the next few days as well, so we will have much more pleasant mornings and drier afternoons. Starting Thursday, we are looking to have more of a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the week and well as through the upcoming weekend. For the first half of this week, moisture content is expected to be a bit lower, which will give us dry conditions through Wednesday, then moisture will pick back up starting Thursday.
EXPLAINER: How did Tennessee flooding downpour fall so fast?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A rural Tennessee community was pummeled Saturday with up to 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain in less than 24 hours, shattering the state record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches and leading to quick-rushing floods that killed at least 22 people and left a trail of destruction.

