He did it for The Rock. He did it for Flex Kavana. On August 13, Kevin Owens faced Baron Corbin on SmackDown with the stipulation that if Corbin could beat him, he'd give him one thousand dollars. Baron has been down on his luck since losing his crown and is on the verge of filing for bankruptcy. Owens told Corbin, though, that a loss would mean he had to stop seeking money in the way he has and make something happen for himself.