Kokomo man dies in motorcycle crash

Police say a Kokomo man died earlier this week after his motorcycle crashed on the county’s northeast side.

According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, deputies were dispatched to the 2800 block of East 100 North shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in reference to an unconscious and unresponsive motorcyclist.

Upon further investigation, in conjunction with a witness account, it was determined that Douglas Louis Salgat, 55, was operating a red Harley-Davidson motorcycle and traveling east on 100 North — just west of 300 East — when he failed to navigate the curve and left the north side of the roadway, the release noted.

Salgat was ejected from the motorcycle, police stated in the release, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy is scheduled under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office, who also processed the scene along with a HCSO accident reconstructionist team.

Other assisting agencies include St. Vincent Hospital medics and the Greentown Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Cramer at 765-614-3474 or the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-457-1186.