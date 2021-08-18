Diet Secrets for a Lean Body After 50, Says Dietitian

While there aren't particular foods that can give you an immediate "flat belly" (sorry, we can't promise magical six-pack abs right away), there are foods that can make you feel less bloated and uncomfortable. Typically foods that are highly processed, overly sugary, and drenched in saturated fats can leave you with feelings of uncomfortable bloating. While enjoying these types of foods once in a blue moon is not bad—and sometimes helpful in a balanced diet—eating these foods often may cause bloat. That's why turning to a few of these popular foods can help with relieving the bloat, and giving you that "flat belly" back once again.