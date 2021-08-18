Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant talk KD’s time with the Warriors

By Daniel Hardee
Posted by 
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Draymond Green-Kevin Durant relationship has been the subject of maximum psychoanalysis in the basketball world. Out of the kindness of their hearts they gave us all a glimpse into their fascinating friendship on Green’s new show “Chips” presented by Bleacher Report. This piece is a must watch for any NBA fan, but especially for Dub Nation members who witnessed these two men do spectacular work for the Golden Dynasty.

www.goldenstateofmind.com

Comments / 0

Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Kd#Bleacher Report#Dub Nation#Clippers#The T Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBATMZ.com

Steph Curry's Mom, Sonya, Files For Divorce From Dell

Steph Curry's parents are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...
NBASun-Journal

Basketball: Mayo joins Golden State Warriors summer league team

Messalonskee High School graduate Nick Mayo is getting another shot at the NBA summer league. Mayo, who completed a record-setting college basketball career at Eastern Kentucky University in 2019, will play for the Golden State Warriors summer team next week in Las Vegas. Prior to the games in Las Vegas,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy