Highlights from Packers' first joint practice with New York Jets

By Zach Kruse
 6 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets for a pair of joint practices over the next two days.

Two years ago, the Packers and Houston Texans created two highly competitive days of practice before a preseason game. The Packers and Jets will attempt to do the same on Wednesday and Thursday.

Follow along with Packers Wire. Here are all the highlights from the first practice, via reporters in Green Bay:

Hello, newcomers

The Packers welcomed cornerback Isaac Yiadom and quarterback Jake Dolegala to practice on Wednesday. Yiadom was acquired via a trade with the Giants, while Dolegala was signed as insurance with Jordan Love still nursing a shoulder injury. Dolegala was with the Packers for two months this summer.

Packers missing four players, including Love

Big play from MVS

More No. 1 reps for Kylin Hill

Sack for Stokes

12 chats with No. 2 overall pick

Pass-rush winning the day

Gold zone TD

That's a no-no

Injuries for Funchess, Kelly

Two-minute touchdown

Touchdown from No. 2 offense, too

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

