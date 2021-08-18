WFT Mandates Masks for Fans While Indoors at FedEx Field

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers fans going to Heinz Field for the game against the Lions this weekend will be required to bring their masks. The Steelers announced Monday that regardless of vaccination status, guests, staff and vendors will be required to mask up when they’re in any indoor areas of the stadium. Statement from #Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten: pic.twitter.com/8FVHBWzhha — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 16, 2021 Masks won’t be required in the concourse areas like the FedEx Great Hall or in the upper and lower seating bowls, but fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status when they’re not actively eating or drinking. The Steelers say fans won’t be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get in, but unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask at all times. The Steelers take on the Lions on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.