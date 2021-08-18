Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WFT Mandates Masks for Fans While Indoors at FedEx Field

By WI Web Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team will now require fans to wear masks while in all indoor areas of FedEx Field. The new policy applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status, the team announced Tuesday. In outdoor spaces, fully vaccinated fans don’t need to wear face coverings. However, unvaccinated people are advised...

www.washingtoninformer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Field#Mandates#Prince George#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Standout

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating injury news for one of their rookies on Sunday. Joseph Ossai, a third-round pick out of Texas, will have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it’s believed Ossai will miss the entirety of the 2021 season. Ossai was projected to be a key contributor for the Bengals defense this upcoming season. He looked phenomenal in Cincinnati’s first preseason game, coming up with five quarterback pressures and a sack of Tom Brady.
Posted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
Posted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPopculture

Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Explains Why Team Cut Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Tim Tebow after playing in just one preseason game. While it wasn't very surprising since Tebow was learning a new position, the thought was the former Florida Gators quarterback was going to last at least another week in the preseason. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters on Tuesday and explained why the team cut Tebow.
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Is Hearing 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten

The Big 12 conference already underwent seismic changes this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would depart the league and make way for the SEC. That’s left the other eight schools wondering what to do next. Realignment rumors have been everywhere since the Longhorns and the Sooners revealed...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Colleges Return Mask Mandates Indoors and Outdoors

Beginning August 12, all Idaho Colleges will require students, staff, and others to wear a face covering, otherwise known as a mask, indoors and crowded outdoor activities. The move comes as universities struggle to return to normalcy after a year of distance learning. The new requirements significantly impact Boise State Football, the biggest draw of outdoor sporting events in the Gem State.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Fans Staying Cool, Hydrated While Adjusting To City’s New Mask Mandate At Phillies, Eagles Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this very hot Thursday, fans in South Philadelphia will have to wear masks when indoors at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia issued a new mask requirement that includes masks while indoors at all locations unless proof of vaccination is required. Fans at the Phillies and Eagles games on Thursday wore wear masks while in elevators, restrooms, and the team stores. It’s a hot one but fans are excited for today’s @Phillies game ⚾️☀️ @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4cxnsdJlYr — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 12, 2021 It’s a scorcher across the region Thursday and Phillies fans were trying to keep cool...
NFLPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Required To Mask Up When In Indoor Areas Of Heinz Field

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers fans going to Heinz Field for the game against the Lions this weekend will be required to bring their masks. The Steelers announced Monday that regardless of vaccination status, guests, staff and vendors will be required to mask up when they’re in any indoor areas of the stadium. Statement from #Steelers Spokesman Burt Lauten: pic.twitter.com/8FVHBWzhha — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 16, 2021 Masks won’t be required in the concourse areas like the FedEx Great Hall or in the upper and lower seating bowls, but fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status when they’re not actively eating or drinking. The Steelers say fans won’t be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get in, but unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask at all times. The Steelers take on the Lions on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Justin Fields Has A Classy Message For Chicago Bears Fans

Despite Bears fans clamoring for rookie first-round pick Justin Fields, Chicago head coach Matt Nagy insists Andy Dalton is the team’s starting quarterback. During yesterday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Dalton was booed after being sacked in the first half. Crowd chants of “We Want Fields” also popped up on occasion while Dalton was in the game.
Public Healthgobigbluecountry.com

Report: Masks Indoors and in Crowded Areas at Kroger Field

We’re officially less than two weeks until kickoff of the Kentucky football season. UK is preparing to return to full capacity at Kroger Field this fall with 61,000+ in attendance. According to Matt Jones, masks will be required in crowded areas. According to Jones, masks will be required indoors, elevators,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy