Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minor QB role is not Joyner’s focus

By John Del Bianco
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakereon Joyner is now a wide receiver and that remains his focus despite the small role he has taking reps at quarterback in South Carolina preseason camp. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer revealed last weekend the redshirt junior, who is entering his second season as a receiver, is taking a small number of reps under center – One, because of South Carolina’s lack of depth at the position, and two, Joyner’s skillset adds another wrinkle to offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s playbook.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Football247Sports

Brown headlines QB scrimmage reps, Joyner back behind center

With South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty sidelined at least a couple weeks due to a sprained foot, a majority of Saturday’s scrimmage reps were given to redshirt senior Jason Brown. Head coach Shane Beamer said that’s just how it played out Saturday, but redshirt sophomore Connor Jordan and freshman...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLYardbarker

Lamarcus Joyner Is Happy To Have Moved On From Raiders

Former Las Vegas Raiders safety/nickel corner Lamarcus Joyner has been making some rather interesting comments lately. Making references to being misused and playing out of position. Let’s go back down memory lane first…. Four years ago, Joyner convinced himself he was a slot cornerback in spite of having a great...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
College Sports247Sports

The magnitude of five-star Travis Shaw committing to North Carolina

Greensboro (NC) Grimsley five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw announced his commitment to North Carolina on Saturday during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ. Head coach Mack Brown and his coaching staff beat out Clemson and Georgia in securing a pledge from the state’s top prospect. This was a pivotal...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: Jimbo Fisher just stole this 4-star from Georgia

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Football Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. In a short period of time, Texas A&M Football head coach Jimbo Fisher has made a lot of noise within the SEC as a recruiter. On Friday, he added another athlete to a class that was already considered one of the best in the country.
Georgia StateBleacher Report

5-Star DT Prospect Travis Shaw Commits to UNC over Georgia, Clemson

Defensive tackle prospect Travis Shaw has committed to North Carolina to give the team one of the top players in the entire 2022 class. The Grimsley High School product native announced his decision Saturday from the school's football field. The 5-star recruit is considered the No. 4 overall player in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released A Tight End On Monday

The Green Bay Packers are making cuts today as they work to get their roster down to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Those cuts have now spelled the end for one promising tight end in Wisconsin. On Monday, the Packers announced that they have released rookie tight end Daniel...
NFL247Sports

Matt Barkley pushing for backup QB role on Tennessee Titans

Coming into the preseason, it seemed like a given that Logan Woodside would be the Tennessee Titans backup quarterback again this year. However, that job may be in jeopardy with the arrival of Matt Barkley. Since the Titans signed Barkley earlier this month, he has developed quickly within the Titans’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy