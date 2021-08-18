Minor QB role is not Joyner’s focus

Dakereon Joyner is now a wide receiver and that remains his focus despite the small role he has taking reps at quarterback in South Carolina preseason camp. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer revealed last weekend the redshirt junior, who is entering his second season as a receiver, is taking a small number of reps under center – One, because of South Carolina’s lack of depth at the position, and two, Joyner’s skillset adds another wrinkle to offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield’s playbook.