Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) reported earnings this morning, and it delivered strong numbers and surprise beats across the board. The stock has been controversial since its direct listing in October 2020. I purchased this stock in the $9 range, and it ripped to $45 before plummeting back to the low $20s. I recently did a writeup and video on Palantir and said I thought the stock was an opportunity in the low $20s and a no-brainer below $20. Unfortunately, the stock did not fall below $20, and earnings has the stock up over 14% as I'm writing this.