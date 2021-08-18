Cancel
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077’s minimap actually works now: It only took eight months, lawsuits, and investor threats

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like forever ago when CD Projekt Red launched their clandestine review initiative for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC-only, and people found out that the PS4/Xbox One editions of the game looked like PS3/360 software. And it kinda was! Many refunds, delistings, and lawsuits later, Cyberpunk 2077 is now eight months old. The studio has been patching the game, very slowly, and just this week we got another round in 1.3. The focus this time is the Cyberpunk minimap.

www.destructoid.com

