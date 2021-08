MOBILE, AL (WALA) — It took more than three years to get an indictment, but now a Mobile boy’s mom is facing criminal charges in his death. The only picture we have of 8-year-old Lebrawn Rankin is one of him smiling, but a grand jury indictment released on Tuesday paints a bleaker picture. One that attorney Tommy James, who is representing Lenrawn’s estate, says is complete neglect.