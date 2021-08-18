Injured or sick? Calling 911 in parts of Florida may not help you get into a hospital
If you are having a serious medical problem in Seminole County, think twice about dialing 911. The warning from officials stems from a spike in COVID cases. According to a Facebook post from the local fire department, the public is being asked to limit calls for an ambulance for cuts, earaches and other minor maladies because area hospitals are so jammed with people sick with the coronavirus.www.miamiherald.com
Comments / 0