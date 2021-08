The Gwinnett Football League plans to honor the late Patsy Jones throughout the 2021 season, including special recognition at each game on the field and on the sidelines. All GFL players will get a red “PJ” helmet sticker, and all GFL cheerleaders will wear a red ribbon as a tribute to Jones, who spent three decades as the league’s volunteer secretary and also served on its executive board. She passed away in mid-August, just before the new GFL season began, after battling an illness.