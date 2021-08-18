Russell Township Trustees Sign Lease for Upper Chagrin Preserve

After several years of negotiations, Russell Township Trustees and the Russell Township Citizens Park Board signed a lease agreement last week for the 151-acre Upper Chagrin Preserve. The preserve consists of 11 parcels of heavily-wooded acreage along the Chagrin River between Cedar and Fairmount roads. Due to deed restrictions and a conservation easement on the property, it cannot be developed and only may be used by hikers, for horse riding and for educational purposes. Trustee Jim Mueller said he walked around the property with the director of the Western Reserve Land Conservancy and believes there is little that would draw...