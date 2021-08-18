Shelter-In-Place Issued For Yardley Commons Due To Active Standoff, Yardley Borough Officer Shot Multiple Times, Sources Confirm

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – A shelter-in-place has been issued in Yardley due to an active standoff. Sources tell Eyewitness News a Yardley Borough officer was shot multiple times.

The Yardley Borough Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of The Yardley Commons, located along South Main Street, due to an ongoing police investigation.

They are urging all residents of the Yardley Commons to shelter-in-place until further notice.

No further information has been released.

