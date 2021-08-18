Cancel
For adults with HIV, lack of viral suppression linked to lower care engagement and increased barriers to care

By Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott
 5 days ago

Newswise — August 18, 2021 – More than one-third of U.S. adults with HIV are not virally suppressed. People who are not virally suppressed have lower engagement with HIV care and report more barriers to care, reports a study in the September/October issue of The Journal of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care (JANAC). The official journal of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care, JANAC is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

