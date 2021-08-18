Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Cut by BTR Capital Management Inc.
BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
