Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Cut by BTR Capital Management Inc.

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vgt#Blackrock Inc#Btr#Nysearca#Vgt#Blackrock Inc#Proequities Inc#Gics#News Ratings#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesABC News

The Everly Brothers' Don Everly dies at age 84

Don Everly, half of the influential and pioneering early rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, died Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A spokesperson for the Everly family confirmed Don's death to ABC News. A statement from the Everlys reads in part, "Don lived by what...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Hochul sworn in as New York governor

Kathy Hochul (D) early Tuesday morning was sworn in as New York's first female governor during a brief private ceremony at the New York State Capitol, the Associated Press reported. The former New York lieutenant governor takes over for now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) just two weeks after his resignation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy