Movies

'American Psycho' Is Coming to 4K and Blu-ray, So You Can Revisit Patrick Bateman's Skincare Routine in Glorious HD

By Drew Baumgartner
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Psycho, Mary Harron's whip-smart cult classic, is coming to 4K Ultra HD. Lionsgate has announced that the feature-packed 4K Ultra HD Steelbook will be available exclusively at Best Buy, where you can also pick up some of Patrick Bateman's favorite albums, like Huey Lewis and the News' Fore! or Genesis' Duke.

