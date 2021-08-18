Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

LOOK: Rosemont Upper School’s planned $14.1-million renovation

By Rachel Stone
advocatemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $14.1-million renovation for Rosemont Upper School could start as soon as this semester. The school, which was built in 1922 and now serves grades 6-8, currently comprises 53,400 square feet and will receive a full renovation, including the main entrance on Montclair Avenue. Dallas ISD also will build a 44,200-square-f00t fine arts addition that includes a gym, which also serves as a tornado shelter.

oakcliff.advocatemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montclair#Dallas Isd#Rosemont Upper School#Wra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Missouri City, TXFort Bend Star

$4 million renovation slated for Missouri City’s Township Square

A real estate company will soon begin work on a $4 million renovation of Missouri City’s Township Square strip center, according to the company. Houston-based KM Realty has selected the Houston firm Identity Architects to design the renovations to the shopping center, finished in 1984, near the intersection of FM 1092 and Township Lane, according to the realty company.
Riviera Beach, FLwflx.com

Students return to fully renovated Riviera Beach school

As students arrive at Washington Elementary School in Riviera Beach to start the new school year, they'll be walking onto a brand new campus. The school underwent a complete renovation over the past year, to now feature state-of-the-art buildings and technology. Originally built in the 1960s, the school district said...
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Perkins House looks to next phase of renovations

COLFAX - The Perkins House aims for Phase Three of renovations to the 1886 structure. The organization is seeking $30,000 to create two drain fields to pull water away from the foundation of the house. Phase Three work is planned to take place next summer. Phase Two was completed in...
AgricultureDoor County Pulse

Sevastopol Cuts Ribbon on School Renovations

The Sevastopol School District will commemorate the completion of its community-supported referendum project with a dedication program and ribbon-cutting Aug. 22, 2-4 pm, at the new entrance to the school, located at the southeast corner of the building. The program will include presentations by students, faculty, alumni and other guests;...
Hancock, IAkiow.com

West Hancock Makes Renovations to It’s Schools

The West Hancock Community School District continues to make renovations to the school buildings to create a more pleasant and academic atmosphere. The district is gradually making these changes in several areas thanks in part to a levy that was passed by voters. The district has already made improvements to...
Tiltonsville, OHTimes-Leader

Buckeye South Elementary School completes $270K renovation

TILTONSVILLE — Buckeye South Elementary School educators are working quickly to get their classrooms ready for the first day of school after renovation work was recently completed. About $270,000 worth of work was done on the building to remedy damage caused last fall by a clogged drain on the roof...
Scottsdale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Renovations plans for Old Town Scottsdale complex

Updated plans have been put forward in Scottsdale for renovations of a historic collection of buildings in Old Town. Plans have been submitted for the rehabilitation of the Kiva Craft Center at 7121-7141 East Fifth Avenue. The complex includes a half dozen buildings totaling 23,115 square feet and was built...
Newtown, CTRegister Citizen

Hiring, programs and laptops: A look at Newtown's plans for spending $1.25 million in federal funds

NEWTOWN — The school district’s plan to spend a $1.25 million federal pandemic relief grant includes hiring specialists, bolstering homework and tutoring programs, and buying 300 Chromebook laptops. “To support certain groups that were most impacted, we’re looking to include interventionists and to add specialists,” said Superintendent Lorrie Rodrigue on...
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

Ottumwa Community Schools renovations for new year

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Students in Ottumwa have more than a new school year to be excited about. There are new renovations to the schools and a career center where students can prepare for life after high school. The main goal for the school district was to create a sense...
High Schooladvocatemag.com

PHOTOS: Roosevelt High School reopens amid $64-million renovation

Teachers and administrators welcomed students back to “Velt Nation” after a year of absence while Roosevelt High School of Innovation was under construction. The $64-million renovation is still underway, but it’s complete enough that students moved back “home” after taking up residence at the O.W. Holmes Humanities and Communication Academy campus.
Lawrence Township, NJcbs4indy.com

Millions in renovations on schedule at Lawrence TWP high schools

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Construction crews are a year into millions of dollars in renovations at Lawrence Central and Lawrence North high schools. “We are in history-making mode here at Lawrence Township,” said Rodger Smith, the Chief Operating Officer at MSD Lawrence Township. The projects are funded by a $191...
Beardstown, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Beardstown school renovations in works

BEARDSTOWN — Beardstown Community Unit School District 15 is renovating Gard Elementary and adding a wing there for the district’s pre-k program. The renovations, which will update an older part of the building before the new wing is added, are in the early stages after the school board recently approved the plan and figured out funding.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

First look at MSOE's $37 million Hermann Viets Tower residence hall renovation: Slideshow

Milwaukee School of Engineering this academic year will welcome students to its recently renovated Hermann Viets Tower. The facility at 1121 N. Milwaukee St. previously was known as the Roy W. Johnson Residence Hall. The private school in downtown Milwaukee announced in 2019 it would renovate the dormitory to increase its capacity and convert it to a “living-learning community.”
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New master plan for renovating Central Terminal unveiled

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation unveiled its master plan after having spent a year studying the site and engaging with the community to develop it. On top of revitalizing the iconic tower, the plan outlines the addition of a civic commons space and the opening of loft-like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy