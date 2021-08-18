LOOK: Rosemont Upper School’s planned $14.1-million renovation
A $14.1-million renovation for Rosemont Upper School could start as soon as this semester. The school, which was built in 1922 and now serves grades 6-8, currently comprises 53,400 square feet and will receive a full renovation, including the main entrance on Montclair Avenue. Dallas ISD also will build a 44,200-square-f00t fine arts addition that includes a gym, which also serves as a tornado shelter.oakcliff.advocatemag.com
