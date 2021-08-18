Dying Light 2 will make an appearance at Gamescom 2021 - here’s what to expect
Dying Light 2 developer, Techland, has confirmed that the game will be present at Gamescom 2021, with a showcase featuring gameplay and brand new details. Techland issued an invitation to fans to join it at Gamescom via a video posted to its YouTube channel. In partnership with IGN, the presentation will take place on August 26, at 11am PT/ 2pm ET/ 7pm BST and will be hosted by Lead Gameplay Designer, Tymon Smektała.www.techradar.com
