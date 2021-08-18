Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dying Light 2 will make an appearance at Gamescom 2021 - here’s what to expect

By Emma Boyle
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dying Light 2 developer, Techland, has confirmed that the game will be present at Gamescom 2021, with a showcase featuring gameplay and brand new details. Techland issued an invitation to fans to join it at Gamescom via a video posted to its YouTube channel. In partnership with IGN, the presentation will take place on August 26, at 11am PT/ 2pm ET/ 7pm BST ​​and will be hosted by Lead Gameplay Designer, Tymon Smektała.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#New Xbox#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Gamescom 2021#Ign#Lead Gameplay Designer#Parkour#Playground#Forza Horizon#T3#Stuff#The Independent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

New details on what to expect from Dying Light 2’s graphical modes

When Dying Light 2 finally hits this December, it’ll bring two selectable graphical modes with it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S—and developer Techland has now provided more details on the differences between them. In a new interview with MP1st, lead level designer Piotr Pawlaczyk explained that the first...
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Here’s What to Look Forward To At Gamescom 2021.

Here’s What to Look Forward To At Gamescom 2021. After E3 and the majority of the major game announcements, many gamers are left wondering what else is in store for them. Gamescom 2021, which will take place later this month, will provide even more important gaming-related news and announcements. Gamescom...
Video GamesNME

‘Dying Light 2’ to detail parkour, combat, and faction systems at Gamescom

Developer and publisher Techland has outlined its Gamescom 2021 plans, announcing a major update for its upcoming horror title Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The third episode of Techland’s behind-the-scenes online series ‘Dying 2 Know’ will premiere as a live stream at 7pm BST on August 26, as part of this year’s Gamescom show. Where previous instalments have focused on the game’s release date – December 7, coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC – or its story, the next episode will explore the game’s mechanics.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Dying Light 2 Showcase Confirmed For Gamescom 2021 And Will Focus On Parkour, Combat, And More

Techland went a mighty long stretch in between news when it came to Dying Light 2, but when the studio opened those floodgates, they opened them up all the way. Once the silence was broken, the inside looks at the upcoming sequel have been coming in a steady stream, and that includes the latest Dying Light 2 developer update with Dying 2 Know episode three. For those interested, here's how you can watch and what's expected to drop.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human promises next Dying 2 Know episode during Gamescom

Developer Techland has confirmed the date for its next info drop on Dying Light 2 Stay Human, with a new Dying 2 Know episode scheduled for Gamescom. The announcement also included a brief tease on what we can expect in the broadcast. Specifically, the game’s lead designer Tymon Smektala and his team will go into detail about the latest game’s parkour system.
Video GamesIGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for the Nintendo Switch wiki guide. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining are faithful remakes of the original Nintendo DS games. For the Nintendo Switch Diamond and Pearl remakes, this guide will be updated accordingly. DS Version Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. Release...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite: Morty is Officially Announced

Today, a few days after its visual and details leaked, Epic Games officially revealed the new Rick and Morty skin coming to Fortnite, Mecha Morty. According to the Fortnite Team, on the Epic Games’ official site, the Mecha Morty Outfit is already available in the game’s shop, together with a new series of items inspired by the Rick and Morty series, such as an exclusive Morty’s Backpack Back Bling, and a Space Snake Pickaxe, just don’t let it bite you.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Embr Trailer – Coming September 23rd

Curve Digital presents the fiery Embr – a multiplayer-centric game which comes to consoles and PC on September 23rd as an early access title. Check out the madness in the trailer as you rescue those surrounded by flames. Curve Digital and Muse Games are fired up to announce frenetic firefighting...
Video GamesGematsu

Astria Ascending – 20 minutes of gameplay

Game Informer and IGN have each gone up with new previews of side-scrolling RPG Astria Ascending, which include new gameplay footage. Here is an overview of the game, via publisher Dear Villagers:. About. An epic adventure with the charm and pedigree of a classic Japanese RPG, Astria Ascending tells an...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Minecraft Dungeons Headed to Steam on September 22 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have announced the action dungeon crawler, Minecraft Dungeons, will be getting a release on PC via Steam on September 22. The base game is priced at $19.99, while the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and all six...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Yurukill for PS5, PS4, Switch, & PC Gets New Trailer Introducing Hanaka Ichirin

Today Izanagi Games released another trailer of its upcoming escape game/bullet hell shoot ’em up hybrid Yurukill: The Calumniation Games. The trailer showcases another of the characters featured in the game, the idol Hanaka Ichirin. It follows previous trailers that introduced Izane Akegarasu, Gentoku Omuro, Kagura Kagutsuchi, Raita Yamada, Futa Yamada, Sengoku Shunju, Rina Azami, and the host of the Yurukill Games, Binko.
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s the week ahead in Gamescom 2021 streams and showcases

What’s in store for another all-digital Gamescom 2021. The summer is nearing its end, and so it’s about that time for Gamescom 2021. The show is all-digital again this year, and there’s a lineup of streams and showcases scheduled throughout this week to highlight some of what’s to come in games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy