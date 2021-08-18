Dying Light 2 will make an appearance at Gamescom 2021 - here’s what to expect

Techland went a mighty long stretch in between news when it came to Dying Light 2, but when the studio opened those floodgates, they opened them up all the way. Once the silence was broken, the inside looks at the upcoming sequel have been coming in a steady stream, and that includes the latest Dying Light 2 developer update with Dying 2 Know episode three. For those interested, here's how you can watch and what's expected to drop.