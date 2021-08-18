Cancel
Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last Week (LC4)

By Emily Schoerning
 5 days ago

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

