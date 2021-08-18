BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,510 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)
BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
